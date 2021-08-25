Around 4,000 Companies From 91 Countries Register For Anuga 2021

Published on Aug 25 2021 12:28 PM in A-Brands tagged: Germany / Anuga / Koelnmesse / Trade Fair / Anuga 2021

Around 4,000 companies from 91 countries have already registered for Anuga 2021, and more registrations are expected, particularly in the form of joint country participation.

With the aid of the new funding programme of the Federal Government in Germany, the leading global trade fair for food and beverages is supporting the re-start of German exhibitors at trade fairs.

Small and medium-sized companies based in Germany will receive financial support from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) in participating at leading international trade fairs in Germany, including Anuga.

This programme aims to support the marketing of innovative products, processes, and services as efficiently as possible to open up export markets. The funding comprises a subsidy towards the costs for stand rental and stand construction of up to €12,500.

This year's trade fair won't quite match the full international scope of exhibitors compared to previous events due to the pandemic.

The event is setting new concept-related benchmarks as it combines the advantages of a physical event with digital features in the form of [email protected]

However, all ten trade shows are taking place, and the entire grounds of Koelnmesse are covered. Countries with the highest number of exhibitors come from Belgium, Germany, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey and the USA.

Future Themes

Under the key theme 'Transform', the leading global trade fair for food and beverages is picking up on future themes this year and is presenting, among others, innovations from the cell-based proteins, meat substitute products, clean label, free-from, health and functional foods sections.

The congresses that are being staged parallel to the trade fair also address the key topics. For example, the New Food Conference is celebrating its Anuga debut this year, focusing on cell-based proteins.

The sustainability conference of the Centre for Sustainable Corporate Management (ZNU) will examine the complexity of a wide range of challenges across the supply chain, such as climate, packaging, food losses and human rights.

The innovation summit, Newtrition X, will address topics of change and provide insights into new cognitions regarding personalised diets.

Koelnmesse - Global Competence in Food and FoodTec

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising food fairs and events regarding food and beverage processing. Trade fairs such as the Anuga, ISM and Anuga FoodTec are established world leaders.

Koelnmesse not only organises food and food technology trade fairs in Cologne, Germany, but also in other growth markets around the globe, including Brazil, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

These activities enable Anuga to offer its customers a network of events that grant access to different markets, creating a sustainable and stable international business.