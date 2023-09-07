Anuga Global Halal Conference 2023 To Explore Thriving Halal Market

The Anuga Global Halal Conference 2023 is coming to Koelnmesse on 9 October.

The conference will enable guests to tap into the thriving halal market driven by a growing Muslim population, rising incomes in Muslim countries, and increasing demand from non-Muslim consumers, with Europe as a key hub.

Halal Industry

The halal industry is projected to reach over $9 trillion (€8.4 trillion) by 2025, meaning it is crucial for businesses to understand this industry and its potential.

However, demand for halal food is also growing in other regions such as Europe and North America, where the Muslim population is increasing and non-Muslim consumers are also showing interest in halal products due to concerns about food safety and quality.

New Sales Channels

The Anuga Halal Market is a great opportunity to display halal products and expand new sales channels for producers.

Top manufacturers and retailers from all over the world will be attending the conference.

The trade fair covers the entire halal sector, starting with meat and dairy products, through to chilled and fresh foods, cold and hot drinks, delicatessen, healthy foods, organic products, bread and baked goods, confectionery and frozen foods.

German And European Market

The variety of halal foods and drinks are oriented towards German and European food retailers.

Around two billion Muslims live in more than 100 countries worldwide. That's around a quarter of all humanity.

In Germany alone, Muslim consumers spend around €5 billion to €6 billion on food every year.

As a result, the marketing of halal-positioned products is becoming more and more important. The international trade audience and especially international buyers are looking for halal products, but don't know where to find them.

In addition, producers from Muslim countries that offer halal products are usually not in focus at European exhibition shows.

International Audience

Visitors to the Anuga Halal Market can have the opportunity to present their products to an international audience.

Visitors can also benefit from special placements that they can book with Anuga, where their products become the focus of the Anuga Halal Market. Each special placement draws particular attention to your products and specifically targets an international audience.

For more information, click here.

This article was written in partnership with Anuga Halal Market.