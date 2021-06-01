ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Aryzta Sees Marginal Increase In Europe Revenues In Third Quarter

Published on Jun 1 2021 8:38 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Aryzta / bread / Bakery

Aryzta Sees Marginal Increase In Europe Revenues In Third Quarter

Bakery giant Aryzta has reported a 0.6% increase in organic revenue in its Europe division in the third quarter of its financial year, as the business' post-COVID turnaround continues.

Europe volumes were down 0.3%, with price/mix up 0.9% in the period.

'Europe continued to be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in the period,' the group said in a statement. 'However we have seen improvement across the majority of our markets, and the roll out of vaccinations and the re-opening of economies will support bakery consumption, which has been significantly impacted by the restrictions to date.'

The group reported a 14.1% organic revenue increase in its Rest of World operations and a 2.6% increase in continuing operations in the quarter, it said.

Group Sales

Total organic group sales were up 6.2% in the quarter on a constant currency basis, as the period lapped the start of the COVID-19 crisis last year, a period that saw the business hit hard.

The group said that it has now completed the disposal of its North America business and associated assets, while its business repositioning in both Europe and Rest of World is 'well underway'.

Making Progress

“The swift conclusion of the Aryzta North America disposal in the period and a resumption of organic growth underscores the progress being achieved in a short time," commented Aryzta chair and interim chief executive, Urs Jordi.

"While Q3 revenue development was positive in terms of volume and price/mix for continuing operations across the majority of our markets, some have yet to turn positive and work is actively ongoing to accelerate this. The need for pricing to recover widespread inflation factors in new tenders and contracts is being addressed through active customer communication and proactive professional procurement pricing.”

The group said that it is not providing guidance for the remainder of the year, 'given ongoing challenges and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19' and reopening plans in the markets in which it operates. It will report full-year 2021 results on 4 October.

Analyst Viewpoint

Commenting on its performance, analysts Cathal Kenny and Roland French of Davy wrote, "Aryzta’s Q3 revenue performance was modestly behind our forecasts, with revenue from continuing operations +2.6% year-on-year (Davy: +4.6%). While performance was impacted by mobility restrictions through the period, we anticipate an improving trendline through Q4 as key European markets re-open.

"Widespread inflation is a key call-out from the release and will put pressure on price recovery over the coming quarters. The absence of full-year EBITDA guidance may weigh on the equity."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tesco Asking Suppliers To 'Ship Products To Ireland Themselves': Reports

Tesco Asking Suppliers To 'Ship Products To Ireland Themselves': Reports
EU Climate Goals Are Likely To 'Put Pressure' On Consumer Goods Firms

EU Climate Goals Are Likely To 'Put Pressure' On Consumer Goods Firms
Private-Label Profitability – How Store Brands Are Set To Grow Post COVID-19

Private-Label Profitability – How Store Brands Are Set To Grow Post COVID-19
Nut Producer Importaco Group Sees 13% increase In Full-Year Sales

Nut Producer Importaco Group Sees 13% increase In Full-Year Sales
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Nestlé Working On Improving Nutrition And Health Strategy Mon, 31 May 2021

Nestlé Working On Improving Nutrition And Health Strategy
ISM 2022 Reports High 'Early Bird' Registration Numbers Mon, 31 May 2021

ISM 2022 Reports High 'Early Bird' Registration Numbers
EU Climate Goals Are Likely To 'Put Pressure' On Consumer Goods Firms Fri, 28 May 2021

EU Climate Goals Are Likely To 'Put Pressure' On Consumer Goods Firms
Irn-Bru Owner A.G. Barr Makes Strong Start To The Year Fri, 28 May 2021

Irn-Bru Owner A.G. Barr Makes Strong Start To The Year
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN