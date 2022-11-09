Barilla Names Gianluca Di Tondo As Its New Chief Executive

Italian food company Barilla has named Gianluca Di Tondo as its new chief executive, succeeding Claudio Colzani, who has decided to step down in April 2023 after more than 10 years at the helm.

Di Tondo has more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry in various sales and marketing roles, including global responsibility for Heineken.

In March 2020, he joined Barilla as group chief marketing officer and was tasked with the responsibility to define a new category strategy for pasta.

He efforts resulted in the creation of the Barilla Al Bronzo line, launch of new logos for Barilla and Mulino Bianco, and the establishment of the Barilla Acceleration Team – a centre of excellence for digital skills and advanced analytics in London.

He also played a key role in the acquisition of Pasta Evangelists, where he became chairman of the board, Barilla noted.

'Transformation Process'

Chairman of the Barilla Group, Guido Barilla, said, “In recent years, purchasing behaviours, working models and distribution channels have changed. We hope to be at the centre of this change, and to open our window on the world, so we can always respond to people’s needs in the best possible way. With his vision and experience, Gianluca Di Tondo will drive the company through the transformation process required to become even more competitive on the international scene.”

Elsewhere, Guido Barilla thanked Colzani for his service and added, "He has provided us with significant growth, and has solidified the Barilla Group to a great extent, making it optimistic as it faces its future challenges. Claudio has achieved major development in international markets, and at the same time has invested in a pathway of sustainability.

"He has also created a more inclusive culture of valuing diversity. His leadership has made Barilla the first Italian company to have received the prestigious international “Catalyst Award”, for achieving global gender pay equality."

