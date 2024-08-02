52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Heineken's International Beer Day Message: Celebrate Good Times, Not Just Beer

By Dayeeta Das
On International Beer Day, brewer Heineken has launched an emotional campaign that focuses on the importance of socialising and celebrating good times together.

The campaign embodies what Freddy Heineken said, “I don’t sell beer, I sell gezelligheid,” – a Dutch phrase that translates as ‘the feeling of good times’.

To convey this message, Heineken has rolled out an advertisement showcasing how ‘forgotten beers’ on the periphery of parties, football match celebrations, or get-togethers in bars, demonstrate good times.

Soundtracked to Debussy’s Claire de Lune, it shows that the best part of having a beer isn’t the beer itself.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO of Heineken, stated, “On International Beer Day, we truly get to show what the Heineken brand stands for: good times together!

“Of course, we celebrate our beer but what we're most proud of is 150 years of bringing people together, something that will remain at our core for as long as we continue to produce beer. Cheers!”

Importance Of Socialisation

Socialising is now more important than ever as factors like digital overload and longer working hours are increasingly affecting our social lives.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of the global population feels 'very' or 'fairly' lonely, while 6% do not feel connected 'at all' to others, equating to about one in every 20 people worldwide, the brewer noted, citing data from the 2023 Meta-Gallup Global State of Social Connections report.

Willem van Waesberghe, master brewer at Heineken added, “As Master Brewer, I am the first person to call out the amazing taste and quality of our beer.

“But today isn’t about that – it’s about the special moments surrounding our drinking experiences. Happy International Beer Day!”

The advertisement was ideated by the creative agency LePub.

Bruno Bertelli, the global CEO of LePub and CCO Publicis Worldwide, stated, “The campaign is an ode to good times and happiness all portrayed through the lenses of those ‘forgotten’ beers that are left behind to give space to the deliciousness of togetherness, quality socialising and friendly moments.”

