Belgian Food Firm Ter Beke Rebrands As 'What’s Cooking?'

Belgium-based food company Ter Beke has rebranded as 'What’s Cooking?' as it marks its 75th anniversary this year.

The company specialises in the production and sales of processed meat products, snacks and freshly prepared dishes.

All its operations, spanning 12 facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Poland and the United Kingdom as well as various sales offices in various European countries, will be rebranded under the new identity, and feature a new logo, the company added.

New Strategy

What’s Cooking? aims to expand its product portfolio and offer more sustainable products by focusing on innovation and rollout of more plant-based items.

As part of the news strategy, the company's Savoury cold cuts business will replace meat with vegetable proteins in its finely sliced processed meats, spreads and snack SKUs.

The 'Ready Meals' business will turn to 'local favourites' and offer dishes that are popular in countries where the group operates, and plant-based products.

Piet Sanders, CEO of What's Cooking?, stated. “Jointly with our employees, What’s Cooking? wants to take its responsibility in the years to come and play a role in the wider world of savoury foods.

Every day, we will take further steps by means of innovation, broadening of our portfolio and an increasingly sustainable chain.”

Sustainability Goals

The company also aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2030 with 2021 baseline year.

It also seeks to use 30% less water per tonne of product compared with 2022 and ensure that at least 15% of its offering is plant-based or vegetarian.

"By 2025, we want to introduce 100% recyclable packaging and by 2024, we not only want to achieve a 20% food waste reduction (compared to 2022), but also use 100% green electricity," Sanders added.

Investment Plans

In the last five years, What’s Cooking? has invested more than €135 million in installing new production lines and implementing measures to reduce energy consumption, such as additional insulation and heat recovery systems.

The company plans an additional investment of €150 million over the next five years in various projects to implement its new strategy and achieve its sustainability goals.

