“When you are thinking about exporting to the Baltic States, BSMS' 360-Degree approach is your solution," says Inta Buša, BSMS CEO and a Forbes '30 Under 30' entrepreneur.

Founded in 1999, BSMS is a strong partner that creates meaningful solutions for its clients, FMCG brands in all Baltic States. It starts with Strategy – market research and analysis. This continues with Sales, where BSMS has merchandising and key account specialists. The final link is Marketing, where BSMS undertakes SMM, media, influencer and integrated marketing solutions.

Strategy, Sales and Marketing together creates a 360-degree approach, which is appreciated by clients.

An example of the company's 360-degree service is its work with Euroser Dairy Sp. z. o. o, a BSMS client. This took the following structure.

STRATEGY (Three-year product promotion plan):

Full cheese market category analysis to define the company's existing position in the customer journey map and create a marketing and sales strategy for all Baltic States. The results of a survey enabled BSMS to draw up a marketing plan for three years for Euroser.

SALES (Sales promotion in Baltic States):

BSMS increased Euroser's sales through regular merchandising in the biggest retailers with key account services.

MARKETING (Marketing plan implementation):

Using social media channels, BSMS reached more than 130,000 people every month, with more than 400,000 reached in one month by BSMS influencer marketing.

All photo and video content is created by the @bstudio team. BSMS is the only agency in Latvia that offers a multifunctional creative content studio, @bstudio, for photoshoots, video shooting, podcasts and more

BSMS is an expert in the FMCG segment, and this is where BSMS focuses its business and attention. BSMS' clients include drinks and spirits businesses (31%); food producers (29%); non-food producers (25%); technologies and electronics (11%); products for kids, including toys (4%).

Find out more about BSMS via its LinkedIn page. More information on @bstudio can be found on Instagram. Alternatively, if you have questions, contact [email protected], or for cooperation agreements, contact [email protected].

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.