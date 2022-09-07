Coca-Cola Named Ireland’s Biggest-Selling Brand For 18th Year In A Row

Coca-Cola has been named the biggest-selling brand in Ireland for a record 18th year in a row, according to the latest edition of the Checkout Top 100 Brands report, published by Checkout magazine in association with NielsenIQ.

The soft drinks brand isn’t the only brand to retain its top-ten position in the annual run-down of Ireland's biggest selling brands – crisp brand Tayto is holding steady at number two, dairy brand Avonmore is at number five, Brennans retains its number-six position, and Jacob’s has maintained its grip on the number-ten spot.

Changes in the top ten include Lucozade rising a place to take the number-three position, Cadbury Dairy Milk dropping a place to fourth, and Red Bull jumping to eighth position.

This means that 7UP – which last year relinquished the number-seven position that it had held every year since 2010, apart from 2019 – is now in the number-nine position.

Biggest-Selling Brands

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace. In compiling the report, NielsenIQ measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

"During the past year, the Irish FMCG industry has faced even more challenges, with inflation and price being a top concern,” says Karen Mooney, Commercial Market Leader Ireland, NielsenIQ.

“How consumers shop has evolved compared to a year ago when restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19, and in 2022 we have observed a revitalisation in impulse categories as shopper movements returned to more normal conditions.

"This year's Checkout Top 100 Brands 2022 report, in partnership with NielsenIQ, showcases how big brands matter to the Irish consumer, and it is encouraging to see the positive performance of many local brands in addition to global favourites. The trend towards health and sustainability is also evident in the movement of health-focused categories."

Irish Brands Perform Strongly

Irish brands have also performed well, with FULFIL rising up the rankings by 17 places, from number 44 to number 27, O’Donnells climbing by 15 places, from number 64 to number 49, VITHIT moving up by 13 places, from the number-43 position to number 30, and Ballygowan rising by 12 places, from number 24 to number 12.

Checkout editor Maev Martin added, “Other Irish brands that are continuing to move in the right direction are Brady Family, which improves its ranking by eight places, moving from number 28 in 2021 to number 20 in 2022, Carroll’s of Tullamore, which climbs four places, from number 26 to number 22, Keogh’s Crisps, which makes a nine-place leap up the rankings, from number 70 to number 61, and Fitzgeralds Family Bakery, which rises by eight places, from number 41 to number 33.”

Further information is available at www.checkout.ie.

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2022: The Top 10*

1. Coca-Cola

2. Tayto

3. Lucozade

4. Dairy Milk

5. Avonmore

6. Brennans

7. Monster

8. Red Bull

9. 7UP

10. Jacobs

* Produced in partnership with NielsenIQ

