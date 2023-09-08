52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Retains Position As Ireland's Biggest Selling Grocery Brand

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Coca-Cola has been named Ireland's biggest-selling grocery brand for the 19th year in a row, according to the latest edition of the Checkout Top 100 Brands, produced in association with NIQ Ireland.

Lucozade places second, ahead of crisp brand Tayto (3rd), Cadbury Dairy Milk (4th) and Avonmore milk (5th) in the rankings, with six of this year’s top ten brands – Dairy Milk, Avonmore, Brennans, Monster, Red Bull, and 7UP – holding on to the rankings that they achieved last year.

Snack brand Pringles is a new entry in the top ten, rising five places to take 10th this year.

The Checkout Top 100 Brands

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace. In compiling the report, NIQ Ireland measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

“It is encouraging to see so many Irish brands among this year’s biggest movers,” commented Maev Martin, editor of Checkout, ESM's sister publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Irish brands making positive moves were healthy bar brand Fulfil, which rises eight places to 19th, Dairygold, which is up four places to 28th, Keogh's crisps, which rises five places to 56th, and McCambridge bread, which jumps ten places to 68th.

Brand Resilience

“Inflation has been a significant concern for many shoppers throughout the past year, but despite pressures on grocery budgets, brands remain resilient,” says Ruth Lloyd-Evans, senior business insights manager – retailer services, NIQ Ireland.

“It is inspiring to see so many iconic brands represented in the Top 100. It is testament to the hard work of brand owners and retailers alike that brands remain relevant and important to the Irish shopper in this competitive landscape."

Lloyd-Evans added that domestic brands continue to hold an important place in the hearts of Irish shoppers, and "many have consistently moved up the list year after year. To see Irish brands go from strength to strength is inspiring for new innovators who are striving to bring local successes to the Irish FMCG market and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2023: The Top 10

1 - Coca-Cola
2 - Lucozade
3 - Tayto
4 - Dairy Milk
5 - Avonmore
6 - Brennans
7 - Monster
8 - Red Bull
9 - 7UP
10 - Pringles

* Produced in partnership with NIQ Ireland

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Hilton Food Group Posts 'Strong' Operational Progress In First 28 Weeks
2
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Nestlé, LT Foods, New KCC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical
3
A-Brands

Anuga Global Halal Conference 2023 To Explore Thriving Halal Market
4
A-Brands

BAT Agrees Deal To Sell Russian, Belarusian Businesses
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com