Coca-Cola Retains Position As Ireland's Biggest Selling Grocery Brand

Coca-Cola has been named Ireland's biggest-selling grocery brand for the 19th year in a row, according to the latest edition of the Checkout Top 100 Brands, produced in association with NIQ Ireland.

Lucozade places second, ahead of crisp brand Tayto (3rd), Cadbury Dairy Milk (4th) and Avonmore milk (5th) in the rankings, with six of this year’s top ten brands – Dairy Milk, Avonmore, Brennans, Monster, Red Bull, and 7UP – holding on to the rankings that they achieved last year.

Snack brand Pringles is a new entry in the top ten, rising five places to take 10th this year.

The Checkout Top 100 Brands

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace. In compiling the report, NIQ Ireland measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

“It is encouraging to see so many Irish brands among this year’s biggest movers,” commented Maev Martin, editor of Checkout, ESM's sister publication.

Among the Irish brands making positive moves were healthy bar brand Fulfil, which rises eight places to 19th, Dairygold, which is up four places to 28th, Keogh's crisps, which rises five places to 56th, and McCambridge bread, which jumps ten places to 68th.

Brand Resilience

“Inflation has been a significant concern for many shoppers throughout the past year, but despite pressures on grocery budgets, brands remain resilient,” says Ruth Lloyd-Evans, senior business insights manager – retailer services, NIQ Ireland.

“It is inspiring to see so many iconic brands represented in the Top 100. It is testament to the hard work of brand owners and retailers alike that brands remain relevant and important to the Irish shopper in this competitive landscape."

Lloyd-Evans added that domestic brands continue to hold an important place in the hearts of Irish shoppers, and "many have consistently moved up the list year after year. To see Irish brands go from strength to strength is inspiring for new innovators who are striving to bring local successes to the Irish FMCG market and beyond.”

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2023: The Top 10

1 - Coca-Cola

2 - Lucozade

3 - Tayto

4 - Dairy Milk

5 - Avonmore

6 - Brennans

7 - Monster

8 - Red Bull

9 - 7UP

10 - Pringles

* Produced in partnership with NIQ Ireland