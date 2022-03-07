Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Danone Shares Fall After It Closes Ukraine Plant, Suspends Russia Investments

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Shares in Danone fell 3% on Monday after the French food group said it was suspending investments in Russia and had closed one of its two factories in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of the country.

However, the world's largest yoghurt maker, which announced the measures on Sunday, said it would continue to sell dairy and baby food in Russia, its third largest market after France and Spain.

Danone's new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique was among French bosses who met with President Emmanuel Macron on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, a company spokesman said on Monday, adding it was too early to assess the financial impact of the decisions announced on Sunday.

Danone, which generates around 6% of its sales in Russia and Ukraine combined, controls Russian dairy brand Prostokvashino. It employs 1,000 people in Ukraine and 8,000 in Russia.

Danone shares had already fallen 9.9% since the start of this year before Monday's decline.

DANOY Quotes by TradingView


Monitor The Situation In Ukraine

Danone General Secretary Laurent Sacchi said in a statement on the company’s website on Sunday that the company will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine, and would apply any decisions made by the French authorities.

"We have decided to suspend all investment projects in Russia but currently maintain our production and distribution of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition to still meet the essential food needs of the local population," he said.

Danone is due to hold a capital market day on Tuesday when Saint-Affrique will give details of his turnaround strategy for the group.

He replaced Emmanuel Faber who was abruptly ousted as chairman and CEO last year following clashes with some board members over strategy and calls from activist funds for him to resign over the group's lacklustre returns compared with some rivals.

Read More: Danone Unveils Stronger-Than-Expected Fourth-Quarter Sales

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Irish Grocery Sales Decline In Latest 12 Weeks: Kantar
2
A-Brands

Aryzta’s First Half Organic Revenue Growth Exceeds Expectations
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Uganda Vinci Coffee, HRD Industries, FMN, Carrinho Group, Kune Food, Nigerian Breweries
4
A-Brands

P&G Ventures Reintroduces Skin Care Line For Eczema And Psoriasis
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com