Discover Top Trends At Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients Expo 2022

Attendees at the forthcoming Free From Functional & Health Ingredients (FF&HI) Expo will be invited to learn about the most prevalent trends impacting the industry.

This year’s education programme will see three streams covering Free From Retail, Vegan & Plant-Based, and Supplier & Insights.

Each theatre has been carefully curated to guide attendees through the latest industry insights, helping brands understand how to capitalise on market changes and respond to changing consumer demands.

What’s Driving Free From Trends?

Among the themes topping the agenda at this year’s event, several industry experts will address the growth of the free-from sector, which is anticipated to continue expanding at a rate of 7.63% to 2027.

Speaking about the role of free-from in 2022 and beyond, Will Cowling, marketing manager at FMCG Gurus, will share insights into consumer attitudes and behaviours, helping attendees understand how to respond to market requirements.

Other speakers addressing free-from trends include Floris van Overveld, director, Nederlandse Coeliakie Vereniging; Rene Krebs, head of business cereals, nuts and pulses at Döhler; and Fons Blomhert, director, and Gerrit Grievink, managing director, Focusplaza.

Putting More Plants On Plates

Appealing to vegans, vegetarians and an emerging category of casual flexitarians, the plant-based sector is ripe for growth, driving innovation in next-generation plant-based meats, eggs and dairy products.

Speakers include Kees Van Den Heuvel, specialist in plant-based protein, Shouten Europe; Marija Banovic, associate professor, MAPP Centre; Merel Roes, business development manager, Dawn Foods; Marc Arcs, founder and CEO, GreenFood50; and Mathilde Alexandre, senior project manager, ProVeg International.

A 360-Degree Approach To Sustainability

While food trends will dominate the agenda at this year’s event, speakers addressing the role of packaging in the free-from sectors will help attendees understand how to embody true circularity.

Speakers for this theme include Will Cowling of FMCG Gurus and Winfried Muehling, director of marketing and communications, Pro Carton.

Speaking about this year’s event, Ronald Holman, event director, said, "We hope that attendees leave these sessions feeling inspired and equipped with the knowledge to add value to their business and respond to emerging consumer demands."

Free From Functional & Health Ingredients returns to RAI Amsterdam from 22-23 November 2022.

For more information and to register to attend, visit www.amsterdam.freefromfoodexpo.com.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.