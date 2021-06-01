ESM Magazine

Ferrero Acquires Maker Of Jammie Dodgers Biscuits

Published on Jun 1 2021 2:29 PM in A-Brands tagged: Italy / Nutella / Acquisition / Ferrero Group / Jammie Dodgers

Nutella maker Ferrero is snapping up the British maker of Jammie Dodgers biscuits for an undisclosed sum to expand its cookies business, the Italian company has announced.

Ferrero, which also makes Ferrero Rocher and Kinder chocolates, said it was buying Burton's Biscuit Company from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

In 2013, Ontario Teachers' acquired Burton’s and helped the business grow through continued investment across the branded, retailer brand and third-party global brand portfolios, in addition to organic initiatives and bolt-on acquisitions.

Burton's, whose brands also include Wagon Wheels and Maryland cookies, employs about 2,000 people across six manufacturing sites in the United Kingdom.

It posted sales of more than £275 million ($390 million) during the last 12 months, Ferrero said in a statement.

The Deal

Ferrero said CTH, a holding company related to the Ferrero Group, would take over Burton's six production facilities and planned to expand further in the sweet biscuits market. It previously bought Biscuits Delacre, Kelsen Gorup and Fox's.

Davis Polk & Wardwell, LMS Legal LLP (competition law advisors) and Houlihan Lokey served as legal and financial advisors to CTH.

Ontario Teachers’ is an independent organisation headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices in Hong Kong and Singapore in the Asia-Pacific region. Its Europe, Middle East and Africa office is based in London.

Burton’s is headquartered in St. Albans, UK, and operates manufacturing sites in Blackpool, Edinburgh, Llantarnam, Livingston, Dorset and Isle of Arran.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the Italian activities of the Ferrero Group generated an operating profit of €223.3 million, up €1.1 million on the previous year.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

