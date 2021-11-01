Russia Lockdowns 'Unlikely To See Return To Panic Buying', Says Magnit CEO

The return of COVID-related lockdown measures in Russia is unlikely to lead to a return to panic buying, the chief executive of Magnit, Jan Dunning, has told ESM, although it is likely to usher in a "change in consumption habits".

Last week, Russia announced a series of lockdown measures after COVID cases and deaths hit all-time highs. In Moscow, all non-essential services have been closed, with only shops selling food, medicine and other essentials permitted to remain open until 7 November.

Commenting on how the measures will affect the Magnit, Dunning said that the advance warning given by the government about the re-introduction of lockdowns enabled the business to prepare.

"We've made sure that our availability is at the top level, so we have placed more orders, and we're ready," he told ESM in an interview. "Sales are actually at quite a good level; October was ahead the average for the this quarter.