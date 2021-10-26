In Ocado's World, The Rise Of The Machines Is Unstoppable

In a warehouse in London's suburbs, thousands of robots swarm in a mesmerising dance across the top of a grid the size of six football pitches, racing to supply groceries to the British capital's shoppers.

Built by UK online supermarket pioneer Ocado, the washing-machine sized bots have caught the eye of international retailers battling a shortage of workers and rising wage demands in a post-pandemic world.

It has already struck deals to provide its technology to supermarket groups in eight countries including the United States, Japan and France. In a recent three-week window it hosted prospective clients from another five countries.

Luke Jensen, CEO of the London-listed company's technology arm, Ocado Solutions, told Reuters they want to automate the entire process from farm and factory gate to shopper's fridge, while driving up productivity at its sites known as customer fulfilment centres (CFCs).