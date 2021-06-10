Former Danone CEO Hits Out At 'Unhealthy Game' Played With Activist Investors
Published on Jun 10 2021 8:27 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Trending Posts / France / Investors / Danone / Emmanuel Faber / Paywall
Danone's former chief executive Emmanuel Faber has hit out at the manner in which activist investors have influenced the board of directors at the food group, saying that certain members of the board played an "unhealthy game" that led to erratic decisions being made.
Faber was speaking during a hearing of the Economic Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, several newspapers in France reported, with the former CEO, who was ousted from his position in March, suggesting that the company's board was "compromised" by activist investors.
Faber also described as "false" suggestions that he was ousted from Danone due to the insufficient performance of the business, particularly in terms of its profitability.
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.
A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!