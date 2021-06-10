ESM Magazine

Former Danone CEO Hits Out At 'Unhealthy Game' Played With Activist Investors

Published on Jun 10 2021

Former Danone CEO Hits Out At 'Unhealthy Game' Played With Activist Investors

Danone's former chief executive Emmanuel Faber has hit out at the manner in which activist investors have influenced the board of directors at the food group, saying that certain members of the board played an "unhealthy game" that led to erratic decisions being made.

Faber was speaking during a hearing of the Economic Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, several newspapers in France reported, with the former CEO, who was ousted from his position in March, suggesting that the company's board was "compromised" by activist investors.

Faber also described as "false" suggestions that he was ousted from Danone due to the insufficient performance of the business, particularly in terms of its profitability.

