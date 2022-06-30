Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients Expo Marks Ninth Successful Edition In Barcelona

Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients Expo returned to Barcelona in June, welcoming thousands of key decision-makers from some of the world’s leading retailers and food manufacturers.

The FIRA Barcelona welcomed a lively wave of traffic as visitors and exhibitors reconnected in the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region for the ninth edition of the show and the first since the pandemic.

More than 3,900 visitors from more than 60 countries passed through the doors throughout the two-day event, looking to meet with almost 300 suppliers, learn about the very latest product innovations and discover the future trends that will dictate the course of the industry in the coming years.

Delegates attending this year’s show were invited to attend conference sessions examining the key topics dominating the industry agenda.

Curated around three trends-based streams – Free-From Retail, Vegan and Plant-Based and Supplier and Insights – and delivered by more than 65 expert speakers – the sessions provided insights into the latest industry research, analysis and key trends shaping the sector.

The supplier insights presentations provided an opportunity for companies to share their insights, equipping attendees with the very latest industry intelligence to help them steer the direction of their business.

Celebrating the very best of the industry, this year’s Awards were a hotbed of excitement.

Brand of the Year was awarded to Spanish vegan startup Grin Grin foods, while runner-up for Brand of the Year went to gluten-free pasta brand, Pangea Pasta.

Finnish gluten-free manufacturer Virtasalmen won the Product of the Year category for its brand new spoonable snack – Apple & Cinnamon Spoothie.

The Newcomer of the Year award was handed to probiotic and health supplement manufacturer Progurt.

Visionary plant-based compostable food packaging brand Vegware took home the Packaging of the Year Award for its revolutionary approach to packaging.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to the Association of European Coeliac Societies (AOECS) with Associació de Celíacs de Catalunya.

The next event, Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients Expo, returns to the RAI Amsterdam from 22-23 November 2022.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.