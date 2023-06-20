Frostkrone Food Group Launches New Potato Treats

Listen up, all you potato fans! Here come five trendy snacks, which really bring out the luscious taste of potatoes.

These new guys are called Crispy Veggie Snacks and their crunchy golden brown coating envelops a filling of delicious potato mousse.

So bijou, so exquisite, so vegetarian. You just have to try these!

Crispy Veggie Snacks

Either on their own, as sticks...

Crispy Potato Sticks: crunchy potato heaven enjoyed neat as a snack paired with the right dip or as a side dish

Crispy & Spicy Potato Sticks: a tasty combination of potato and chilli in a crispy coating that comes as a practical stick

...or with their ingredients scrumptiously blended together as balls and bites:

ADVERTISEMENT

Crispy Queso Potato Balls: the crunchy, golden brown coating envelops the delicious potato mousse and the rich and tangy nacho cheese

Crispy Garlic Potato Balls: beautifully round, crispy and vegetarian: tasty potato mousse encircling a heart of mild cream cheese

Crispy Beetroot Bites: the typical potato taste is married together here with the slightly tart flavour of beetroot

Easy To Prepare

All products are pre-baked and deep-frozen, easy to prepare and with a long shelf life.

They are ideal when you’re home binging on box sets, when you’re enjoying a board games evening with friends or if you need some comfort food when gaming.

Perfect For Catering

Crispy Veggie Snacks are also perfect for catering purposes – as a little snack to start or as an accompaniment to salads, burgers or veggie schnitzels.

They can be prepared in the oven, in a hot air fryer or in a deep fryer. They turn golden brown within a few minutes and are ready to eat immediately. They all have a long best-before date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frostkrone Food Group

The Frostkrone Food Group is headquartered in the town of Rietberg, in the federal German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The group markets its products in the food retail trade and also in the foodservice industry.

Frostkrone stands out because of its incredibly wide variety of finger food and snacks.

The many-faceted range of products is available worldwide in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, Switzerland, in eastern European countries, Asia and in the USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information visit: frostkrone-foodgroup.com

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.