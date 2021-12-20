General Mills Doug Martin Chief Brand And Disruptive Growth Officer

General Mills has announced the appointment of Doug Martin as chief brand and disruptive growth officer, effective 3 January 2022.

In addition to his current role as chief disruptive growth officer, Martin has overseen brand experience since July 2021.

He will continue to report to Dana McNabb, chief strategy and growth officer, and oversee the company’s global brand building capability, as well as its emergent business innovation.

He will be responsible for consumer brand experience and activations and focus on building modern brands, in addition to driving future long-term growth through General Mills’ corporate venture capabilities.

‘Extensive Experience’

Commenting on the appointment, McNabb, said, “Combining brand and growth leadership enables us to drive relevance with existing consumers and unlock new audiences through innovation.”

“With his extensive experience in building iconic brands, his expertise in creating value through understanding and solving consumer problems through bold innovation, and his proven ability to foster a culture of inclusion, Doug [Martin] is an incredible asset to our organisation.”

Martin has held positions of increasing responsibility across the snacks, cereal, and dairy operating units during his 15-year tenure at General Mills.

Most recently, he served as president of General Mills’ North America Dairy operating unit, responsible for business and brand growth across brands like Yoplait and Liberté, and led successful innovations like the launch of Oui by Yoplait.

He joined General Mills in 2006 in brand management as an associate marketing manager in the organic food division.

Unprecedented Disruption

Martin added, "The past two years have been a time of unprecedented disruption, and I’ve been incredibly proud of how our teams at General Mills have risen to meet that challenge.

"The pandemic showed us just how critical we are to our consumers. As we head into the future, we have the opportunity to become even more important in their lives, as we solve problems and deliver joy through our brands. We’ll continue to learn, experiment and iterate with new brands and business models—and this is what excites me about the next era of growth for General Mills."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.