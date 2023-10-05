Goya Europe: A Legacy Of Quality And Innovation In Latin American Food

Goya Foods was founded in 1936 and began its business on the first floor of a small store in lower Manhattan, New York.

Realising that there was a growing market of Latino consumers with a focus on a greater variety of fresh, high-quality products, the Unanue family instilled their philosophy of excellence and quality in the entire Goya team.

Professionally, they made a promise to each other that would later become the company’s motto: If it’s Goya, it’s got to be good.

Today, Goya is positioned as a leader in the Latin American food industry, with operations all over the world, with its products available in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

With an established track record in the market and the recognition of its customers, Goya Europe has established strong business relationships with international partners, distributors and retailers.

The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation has allowed it to grow and expand over the years, becoming a reference in the Latin food industry.

Its portfolio includes a wide range of Latin delicacies that capture the essence of Latin gastronomy.

Each of its products is made with carefully selected ingredients, to provide an unparalleled dining experience.

The assortment includes products from Latin America that are sought after by citizens who reside outside these countries, and for professionals in the hospitality/HoReCa channel.

The assortment includes pasta, grains, tropical fruit pulps, marinades, snacks, cookies, candies, dried fruits and flour, highlighting a wide range of Mexican products, as well as beans, which Goya offers in several formats.

Other products include superfoods, such as quinoa, chia and amaranth, and Goya’s queen of beverages: coconut water – a great isotonic ally, full of vitamins.

Goya’s Masarepa, a part of the Latin culture and available in several countries, is also vital in the diet of the coeliac community – a factor that the company takes into account when adding new products to the catalogue.

Goya has developed several new products with organic options, making it viable and accessible for customers to have the best ingredients available in different distribution chains, from small stores or supermarkets to the online channel.

For more information, visit www.goya.es.

This article was written in partnership with Goya Europe.