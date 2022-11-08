Henkel Reports 'All-Time High' Quarterly Sales Of €6bn

Consumer goods giant Henkel has reported sales of €6 billion in the third quarter of its financial year, an 'all-time high' for quarterly sales in the company, corresponding to double-digit organic growth of 11.3%.

The good performance was driven by double-digit price developments in all business units and across all regions.

However, volumes were down overall year on year due to the consumer businesses, the company noted.

Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel, said, “In a market environment that remains extraordinarily challenging, we continued to drive our strategy execution and achieved clear double-digit sales growth.

"It is particularly gratifying that all business units and regions contributed to this strong business performance, which was driven, in particular, by the clear double-digit increase in sales achieved by the Adhesive Technologies business unit in the third quarter."

Divisional Performance

The company's adhesive technologies business unit reported a double-digit organic sales increase of 16.8% to €3 billion, while the beauty care division saw organic sales growth of 0.9% to €1 billion.

In the laundry and home care division, organic sales increased by 7.3% to €1.9 billion

The company added that it witnessed double-digit sales growth in emerging markets, and 'very strong growth' in mature markets.

In the third quarter, emerging markets posted double-digit organic sales growth of 18.6%, while mature markets recorded organic sales growth of 5.6%.

The Eastern Europe region saw sales increase by 25.2%, while the Africa/Middle East region achieved organic sales growth of 13.2% and 22.5% in the Latin America region.

In the Asia-Pacific region, organic sales growth reached 13.0%.

In the Western Europe region, Henkel achieved organic sales growth of 3.9%, while North America saw organic sales up by 7.1% during the quarter.

Outlook

Henkel raised its sales and earnings guidance for 2022 and expects organic sales growth between 7% to 8%, with EBIT margin ranging between 10% and 11%.

Knobel commented, "We are operating in a business environment which is characterised by a high degree of volatility and uncertainty. In this overall inflationary environment with increased raw material and energy costs, we delivered a strong business performance in the first nine months."

