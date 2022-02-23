Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Henkel To Integrate Home Care And Beauty Care To One Unit

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Henkel has announced plans to integrate its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses into 'one multi-category platform', which CEO Carsten Knobel says will enable the business to "optimise [its] portfolio even more consistently".

The combined business, which will be known as Henkel Consumer Brands, will boast around €10 billion in sales, the company added.

The group announced the move as it reported a 7.8% increase in group sales for the 2021 financial year, to €20.1 billion, while operating profit was up 4.2% to €2.7 billion.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE OR SIGN IN TO CONTINUE READING

30 Day Free Trial

Try European Supermarket Magazine Premium

Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly
email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital
magazine for a full 30 days.

  • - Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • - You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • - If you continue after the trial perion, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
Start 30-day free trial

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

JDE Peet's Posts 2% Rise In Profit, Outlines 2022 Strategy
2
A-Brands

Danone Unveils Stronger-Than-Expected Fourth-Quarter Sales
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Ellah Lakes, Beyti, Kinyara, Land’Or Maroc
4
A-Brands

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC Beats Profit Estimates As Demand Soars
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com