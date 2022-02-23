Henkel To Integrate Home Care And Beauty Care To One Unit

February 23, 2022 9:28 AM

Henkel has announced plans to integrate its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses into 'one multi-category platform', which CEO Carsten Knobel says will enable the business to "optimise [its] portfolio even more consistently".

The combined business, which will be known as Henkel Consumer Brands, will boast around €10 billion in sales, the company added.

The group announced the move as it reported a 7.8% increase in group sales for the 2021 financial year, to €20.1 billion, while operating profit was up 4.2% to €2.7 billion.