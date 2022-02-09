Henkel To Acquire Shiseido’s Asia-Pacific Professional Hair Care Business

Consumer goods firm Henkel has signed an agreement to acquire Shiseido’s professional hair care business in the Asia-Pacific region.

The acquisition comprises brands, such as Sublimic and Primience, endorsed by the licensed Shiseido Professional brand.

Shiseido Professional is a salon-exclusive brand offering a range of products for professional hairdressers in hair care, hair colour and styling, as well as perm solutions.

Shiseido will retain a 20% share in the legal entity in Japan, Henkel noted.

'Attractive Future Growth Potential'

Henkel CEO, Carsten Knobel, said, “By expanding our professional business in Asia-Pacific, we will become one of the leading players in this highly dynamic region with attractive future growth potential.”

In 2017, Henkel acquired Nattura Laboratorios, as well as the North American professional hair care business of Shiseido.

It also acquired three US companies – Sexy Hair, Alterna and Kenra – in 2014.

In 2020, Shiseido Professional reported sales of about €100 million.

It operates in most countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with Japan, China and South Korea as its most important markets in terms of sales.

'A Perfect Strategic Fit'

Wolfgang König, executive vice-president of Beauty Care at Henkel, said, “This business is a perfect strategic fit to our existing portfolio, adding highly complementary brands and hair categories whilst significantly expanding our position in the attractive Asia-Pacific market.

“The transaction will enable us to create an innovation and growth platform for our professional business in this very exciting region aiming for further business growth and development through the agreement with Shiseido. We will significantly increase our market position in Japan and China, the world’s top 2 and 3 Hair Professional markets and important centres of trends and innovations.”

Henkel’s professional hair care business offers a broad portfolio of hair care, hair styling and hair colour brands exclusively for hairdressers, such as Schwarzkopf Professional, Bonacure, Igora Royal and Authentic Beauty Concept.

The division generates sales of more than €1 billion and will be part of the future Henkel Consumer Brands business unit.

The multi-category platform will be established through the merger of its laundry and home care and beauty care business units, latest by the beginning of 2023.