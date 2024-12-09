Hormel Foods Forecasts Annual Sales, Profits Below Estimates

Hormel Foods forecast annual sales and profit below estimates, hurt by slowing demand for its snacking and meat products, including its Jennie-O Turkey brand.

Hormel also posted fourth-quarter results in line with Wall Street expectations.

Jennie-O Turkey is one of Hormel's key brands, contributing about 12% to sales in 2022. However, demand for turkey, which is more expensive than chicken or pork, has taken a hit as consumers keep a tight grip on their wallets.

"Considerable volume declines in turkey exports resulted in lower volumes compared to the prior year," Hormel said in a statement.

Price Hikes

In recent quarters, price hikes have weakened volume growth for salty snacks across the US, hurting sales of companies like Hormel, Campbell's and PepsiCo.

Hormel has flagged a hit from a production disruption which has been ongoing since the last quarter at its facility in Suffolk, Virginia, due to a food safety issue. This has lowered production of its Planters snack nuts.

The company expects fiscal year 2025 sales between $11.9 billion (€11.3 billion) and $12.2 billion (€11.6 billion), compared with analysts' expectation of 12.23 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Hormel also expects adjusted profit of $1.58 to $1.72 per share, the mid-point of which is below estimates of $1.68 per share.

Excluding one-off items, the company earned 42 cents per share in the fourth quarter while sales fell 2% to $3.14 billion (€2.97 billion).

Sales in Hormel's international segment rose 1%, benefiting from growing demand in China after several quarters of weakness.

In May, the company beat market expectations for second-quarter profit and raised the lower end of its full-year earnings.