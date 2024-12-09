52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Hormel Foods Forecasts Annual Sales, Profits Below Estimates

By Reuters
Hormel Foods forecast annual sales and profit below estimates, hurt by slowing demand for its snacking and meat products, including its Jennie-O Turkey brand.

Hormel also posted fourth-quarter results in line with Wall Street expectations.

Jennie-O Turkey is one of Hormel's key brands, contributing about 12% to sales in 2022. However, demand for turkey, which is more expensive than chicken or pork, has taken a hit as consumers keep a tight grip on their wallets.

"Considerable volume declines in turkey exports resulted in lower volumes compared to the prior year," Hormel said in a statement.

Price Hikes

In recent quarters, price hikes have weakened volume growth for salty snacks across the US, hurting sales of companies like Hormel, Campbell's and PepsiCo.

Hormel has flagged a hit from a production disruption which has been ongoing since the last quarter at its facility in Suffolk, Virginia, due to a food safety issue. This has lowered production of its Planters snack nuts.

The company expects fiscal year 2025 sales between $11.9 billion (€11.3 billion) and $12.2 billion (€11.6 billion), compared with analysts' expectation of 12.23 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Hormel also expects adjusted profit of $1.58 to $1.72 per share, the mid-point of which is below estimates of $1.68 per share.

Excluding one-off items, the company earned 42 cents per share in the fourth quarter while sales fell 2% to $3.14 billion (€2.97 billion).

Sales in Hormel's international segment rose 1%, benefiting from growing demand in China after several quarters of weakness.

In May, the company beat market expectations for second-quarter profit and raised the lower end of its full-year earnings.

