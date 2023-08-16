Hugh McGuire To Succeed Siobhán Talbot As New CEO Of Glanbia

The board of Glanbia plc has named insider Hugh McGuire as its new chief executive officer and executive director, effective 1 January 2024.

McGuire, currently serving as chief executive of Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), will succeed Siobhán Talbot, who has decided to retire.

Talbot joined the nutrition group in 1992 and held several senior positions, including group finance director before she was appointed group managing director in 2013.

Under her leadership, Glanbia transformed into a focused global nutrition business, serving growing consumer nutrition trends and societal needs.

Donard Gaynor, chair of Glanbia, said, "A deeply principled and values-driven leader, Siobhán has provided outstanding strategic direction to Glanbia, reshaping the business and its culture to become a clear leader in the world of better nutrition.

"She led the creation of a focused business, which is aligned to growing consumer trends with clear purpose and values, a strong balance sheet, and continued ambition for growth which are all key parts of her distinguished legacy."

Hugh McGuire

Hugh McGuire is an experienced professional who joined the Irish company in 2003 and held a range of senior leadership roles across the group.

He was in the US for nine years, during his career with the company.

In the initial years, he worked with the ingredients division and worked his way to becoming the CEO of Glanbia Customised Solutions.

In this role, he was responsible for the development of the global vitamin and mineral premix business through merger and acquisition projects in the US, Europe, and Asia.

'The Ideal Leader'

Commenting on his appointment, Gaynor, said, "Hugh has led the growth and evolution of GPN with unrelenting focus to become a global leader and a key earnings generator. He combines a passion for our business and our served markets with entrepreneurial flair and a growth mindset.

"I have known Hugh since I joined the board and I know he is committed to Glanbia’s success and is the ideal leader to take us through to the next phase of our growth and evolution."

In 2008, McGuire was appointed chief executive of Glanbia’s Performance Nutrition business.

Under his leadership, the unit has grown organically and through M&A from annual revenues of $185 million to $1.7 billion in 2022.

Its flagship brand, Optimum Nutrition, with annual revenue growth of 16% has become Glanbia’s first $1-billion brand earlier this year.

Before joining Glanbia, McGuire worked for McKinsey & Company as a consultant across a range of industry sectors and held marketing and commercial roles with Nestlé and Leaf.