Italy's Sammontana Group Targets Turnover Of €2bn By 2028

Italian frozen food firm Sammontana Group, recently formed through the merger of Sammontana and Forno d’Asolo, aims to double its current turnover of approximately €900 million to €2 billion by 2028.

During the presentation of its strategic plan in Milan, CEO Alessandro Angelon hinted at a possible IPO between 2028 and 2029.

However, he pointed out that the current priority is integrating the merged companies and executing the growth plan.

The Empoli-based company plans to double its revenue through organic growth and acquisitions. This ambitious growth plan hinges on strategic acquisitions in the frozen food sector and expanding its various brands, including Tre Marie and Bindi.

Growth Potential

Despite its leading position in Italy, the company sees further domestic growth potential, particularly within the HoReCa sector, leveraging its existing brands and products.

Internationally, Sammontana intends to expand Italian-style ice cream, particularly in the US, France, Germany, and other German-speaking countries.

Investments are planned in production facilities, renewable energy, and commercial infrastructure. Synergies from the recent merger, estimated at least €23 million or 3% of turnover, will further fuel investment and competitiveness.

Sustainability is another key objective, with the group pursuing B-Corp certification across all its companies.

The merged frozen food group specialises in ice cream, baked goods, and pastries. The group employs 2,400 people, comprises nine brands (Sammontana Gelati all’Italiana, Tre Marie, Bindi, Il Pasticcere, Forno d’Asolo, la Donatella, Bonchef, Mongelo, and Gelpat), and boasts approximately €900 million in revenue, with 18% coming from exports.

The Bagnoli family, founders of the company, owns 58% of Sammontana, while the second biggest shareholder is the Italian investment fund Investindustrial with 42%.