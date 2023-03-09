J.M. Smucker Announces Four New Appointments

The J.M. Smucker Company has announced a series of new appointments as part of it commitment to evaluate its organisational structure to ensure continued growth.

The newly appointed leaders include Gail Hollander, Robert Crane, Tim Wayne, and Angie Burick.

J.M. Smucker, known for its Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee, added that the company's marketing and commercial leadership updates reflect its commitment to build upon the ‘momentum of its commercial organisation, supporting continued brand share growth and category leadership.’

Mark Smucker, chair of the board, president and chief executive officer, said, "I am confident these leaders will help drive the continued progress of our strategy and support the growth and development of our talented teams."

Gail Hollander

Hollander will assume the role of chief marketing officer, effective 10 April, following a 20-year career at Publicis Groupe, the third largest communications firm in the world, where she most recently served as president, Groupe Client Lead.

Robert Crane

Crane has been promoted to the role of senior vice president, head of sales and sales commercialisation, effective 13 March, following his role as leader of the company's pet sales division. He brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role.

Tim Wayne

Wayne has been promoted to the role of senior vice president and general manager for the Away From Home, Canada and International division, effective 13 March. He brings more than 32 years of CPG industry leadership experience.

In his new role, Wayne will oversee the execution of the dedicated strategies for each business area.

Angie Burick

Burick has been promoted to the new role of senior vice president, finance and controller, effective 13 March.

Burick has held a series of finance leadership roles with the company over the past 20 years, most recently serving as vice president, corporate controller.

In her new role, Burick will ensure coordination between the finance organisation and the strategic business areas to deliver monthly, quarterly and annual financials.

Read More: J.M. Smucker To Take Hit From Jif Peanut Butter Recall

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.