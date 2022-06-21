Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kellogg To Split Into Three Companies, Focus On Snacks

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kellogg said on Tuesday that it was splitting into three independent companies by spinning off its North American cereal and plant-based foods businesses, becoming the latest big US firm to break itself up.

Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 7% in pre-market trading.

K Stock Price Today by TradingView


In recent years, however, the company has focused on building its snacking portfolio, which includes its international cereals and noodles, and North America frozen breakfast business. The division brought in $11.4 billion in net sales in 2021, accounting for 80% of its total sales.

Kellogg said its other two divisions - US, Canadian, and Caribbean cereal and plant-based businesses - collectively represented about 20% of its net sales in 2021.

The company said the names of the three companies would be determined later.

Read More: Kellogg Raises Sales Forecast After Beating Quarterly Estimates

Snacks Would Be The Biggest Focus

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said snacks would be the biggest focus among the three. It will be helmed by current Kellogg top boss Steve Cahillane and include brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, and Pop-Tarts.

The company's North American cereal business accounted for about $2.4 billion of its net sales in 2021 and includes popular American breakfast cereal brands such as Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.

"These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities," CEO Cahillane said.

In the past two years major US firms such as Johnson & Johnson and General Electric Co said they were splitting their business.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Barilla And Algida Expand Ice-Cream Range
2
A-Brands

Mondelēz International To Buy Energy Bar Maker Clif Bar
3
A-Brands

Supermarkets Count Cost Of Out-Of-Stock Cooking Oils: Nielsen IQ
4
A-Brands

Dr. Oetker Posts ‘Stable’ Sales In Full-Year 2021
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com