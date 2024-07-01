Koelnmesse Unveils New Confex Event And Congress Centre

To mark its 100th anniversary, Koelnmesse hosted a grand opening ceremony for a new cutting-edge event and congress centre, Confex.

Following close to three years of construction, and forming part of a one-billion-euro investment programme, the opening of Confex takes Koelnmesse to new heights – the 20,500-square-metre building features the Confex Hall, capable of hosting 4,300 people, two conference levels with 22 rooms, and a 5,600-square-metre open-air terrace, the Confex Plaza.

“For 100 years, Koelnmesse has been a centre for ideas and innovations from all over the world," commented NRW Minister-President Hendrik Wüst on the occasion of its opening. "Confex will secure this special position for the next generation.

“It was the wish of former Mayor of Cologne and Koelnmesse founder, Konrad Adenauer, that the trade fair should grow into a place of encounter – a place that contributes to understanding between nations, between Germany and neighbouring European countries. That is truly a success."

Wüst added that Koelnmesse today is an important pillar for North Rhine-Westphalia as a business location and offers companies from all over the world a platform for networking and opening up new markets, as well as generating economic and reputational value for the region.

'Flexibility, Efficiency And Emotional Appeal'

“Completion of the new Confex, a location for trade fairs, congresses, and events, creates a facility that provides decisive support to Koelnmesse as it positions its events in the future trade fair world,” added Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH. “The location stands for flexibility, efficiency, and emotional appeal — and thus for the future of the trade fair industry."

The new venue is enjoying market success right from the start – Koelnmesse already has bookings and requests until the end of 2029, with the first events set to take place this summer.

“Welcome to a world where innovation meets tradition!” Böse added.