Kraft Heinz Appoints New Communications Chief

Published on Jun 22 2021 1:25 PM in A-Brands tagged: Kraft Heinz / Appointment / Chief Communications Officer / Kathy Krenger

Kraft Heinz has announced the appointment of Kathy Krenger as its new chief communications officer, effective 21 July.

She currently serves as the senior vice president of global communications for Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Krenger will report to Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio.

Commenting on her appointment, Patricio, said, "She's an award-winning communicator and storyteller who brings a wealth of experience to the Kraft Heinz table.

"Kathy is a strategic thinker who is joining us with decades of expertise across a wide range of industries – including the CPG, retail and food and beverage space. And I am thrilled to know that Kathy is personally passionate about food."

An Experienced Professional

Krenger brings more than 25 years of corporate and agency experience in the field of communications.

At Hyatt, she led corporate, internal, brand and field communications for the company and more than 1,000 hotels worldwide.

She supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods, and retail, with a focus in food and beverage during her stint at Edelman.

In that period, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies to provide global clients more profound expertise in the food and beverage industry.

The clients included Kellogg's, Nestlé, the Florida Department of Citrus, Campari America brands, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands, and Unilever.

At Burson-Marsteller, she led McDonald's global account, including the brand's Olympic sponsorship, as well as Kellogg's, Six Flags, and Ticketmaster.

She succeeds Michael Mullen, who has decided to retire on 15 August after 23 years with the company.

Mullen joined H.J. Heinz Company in 1998 and has served as the company's primary media spokesperson for the past two decades, and led both internal and external global communications.

'An Invaluable Partner'

Patricio thanked Mullen for his service and added, "He has been an invaluable partner to me and the rest of my senior leadership team.

"Michael [Mullen] is a respected and tireless leader who always put the Company first. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and much happiness as he steps into this next stage of his life."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

