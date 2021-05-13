LVMH Publishes First Social And Environmental Report

Published on May 13 2021 9:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Environment / CSR / Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton / LVMH Group

LVMH has published a consolidated report of its social and environmental commitments and initiatives for the first time.

The report features an editorial by Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, and details the initiatives undertaken by LVMH to commit to sustainable growth during COVID-19.

Pandemic

At the beginning of the pandemic in Europe, LVMH began producing hand sanitiser at its Perfumes & Cosmetics Maisons, masks and gowns at Fashion & Leather Goods Maisons, and imported over 40 million surgical masks, ventilators, and blood tests to give to public health authorities.

All LVMH Maisons and teams were a part of the group's effort to combat the health crisis in all of the group’s host countries, spanning a vast array of initiatives to support healthcare personnel, suppliers, and non-profits.

LVMH was able to continue its business activities amid the pandemic, while also ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees.

The group praised its workers for their 'relentless resilience and solidarity to reinvent their approaches and maintain contacts with customers, partners, and all our stakeholders.'

During the health crisis, the luxury goods manufacturer was able to continue its commitments to various groups, such as younger generations, with a variety of actions to help young people move forward with career plans, thanks to multiple partnerships with schools and universities around the world led by the group's human resources team, as well as those with the Institut des Métiers d’Excellence LVMH.

The Environment

Protection of the environment has always been a priority for LVMH, and the group has outlined its activities for the coming years in its new LIFE 360 environment programme.

This new programme builds on the previous LIFE plan, which finished at the end of 2020 after having achieved a majority of its targets.

LVMH has identified opportunities for progress in key areas, and in particular regeneration of biodiversity, product circularity, and reduction of Scope 3 emissions (transport and raw materials).

The complete LIFE 360 programme is detailed in the report, which also presents the many initiatives taken by the group’s Maisons to protect and preserve the environment.

