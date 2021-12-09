McCain Foods To Invest $55m In Plant-Based Firm Strong Roots

McCain Foods has announced a strategic partnership with plant-based frozen food company, Strong Roots, involving an investment of $55 million.

The companies will work together to leverage their complementary strengths in supporting Strong Roots' growth and help the company offer more plant-based, environmentally responsible, positive food choices.

Strong Roots will continue to operate in an independent capacity.

The collaboration will allow Strong Roots to expand its footprint in existing markets, including GB, Ireland, United States, and to enter new markets with new retailers.

It will also help Strong Roots expand into the foodservice market through McCain Foods' out-of-home network.

Samuel Dennigan, Strong Roots Founder and CEO, said, “As food producers, our role is to be better, food can be better, and our duty is to lead the betterment of ingredients, sourcing, packaging, process, and taste, at the same time as working with our partners to achieve this.

"Working in partnership with McCain Foods means that we are able to grow our brand and the values it stands for, while providing us at Strong Roots with the resources and capabilities we need to see change through globally and impactfully."

Expanded Product Portfolio

For McCain Foods, the partnership means an expanded product portfolio that reaches out to the rising number of consumers looking for healthy, natural, and simple meals that are tasty and include real fruits and vegetables.

It will also bolster McCain Foods' commitment to planet-friendly foods as Strong Roots focuses on products that are sustainably farmed, shipped and sold.

Max Koeune, president and CEO of McCain Foods, said, “Since the McCain family founded McCain Foods in 1957, our entrepreneurial roots and passionate focus on creating the best tasting food has led to us being at the centre of mealtimes for generations.

"That's why we're so excited to be partnering with Strong Roots, a company that not only aligns with our innovative approach to creating food, but also helps us grow our portfolio of healthier food that meets changing consumer demands in a sustainable way. We're looking forward to working with Samuel and the Strong Roots team to help bring a healthy range into more homes across the world."

Rapid Growth

The partnership with McCain follows several years of rapid growth for Strong Roots. since its inception in 2015.

Some of its popular products include cauliflower hash browns, mixed root vegetable fries, bites and burgers.

Strong Roots became the first Irish plant-based food business to be awarded a B Corp Certificate in 2020.

Howard Snape, regional president of McCain GB and Ireland, said, “As a family-run business, we take a long-term approach to everything we do, whether that's focusing on making our products in a sustainable way to support the planet, or ensuring our food continues to meet constantly changing consumer needs.

"Strong Roots is a company that not only focuses strongly on sustainability but is also doing incredible work to grow the range of healthy frozen foods available when consumers are looking for it most."

Earlier this year, McCain Foods acquired a minority share of New Brunswick-based data science firm Fiddlehead Technology.