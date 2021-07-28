ESM Magazine

Published on Jul 28 2021 6:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Mondelez / Cadbury / oreo / Toblerone / Oreo cookies

Mondelēz Raises Outlook As Demand In Emerging Markets Bounce

Mondelēz International Inc raised its full-year organic revenue forecast, encouraged by higher demand for its Oreo biscuits and Cadbury chocolates in emerging markets.

Demand for the Trident gum maker's biscuits and snacks has picked up across China, India, Russia and other emerging markets which had struggled to pull in sales last year while pandemic-led curbs kept people at home.

Mondelēz is now doubling down on those markets by ramping up capacity and increasing production lines rather than opening new facilities, in an effort to save costs.

Outlook

The company also left its full-year profit forecast unchanged as it faces rising costs of edible oils, packaging, transportation, and even labor.

Shares of the Toblerone maker fell about 2% aftermarket, even though the company forecast full-year organic net revenue growth of more than 4% versus its prior estimate for an over 3% increase.

Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We delivered another strong quarter of performance across all key metrics, including top-line, profitability and cash generation.

"We continue to see strength across the vast majority of our geographies, categories and brands as we remain intensely focused on consistent execution and reinvestment to further strengthen our position. We are confident that our strategy, long runway of clear growth drivers and advantaged enablers will continue to drive consistent and attractive growth and value generation over the long term."

Read More: Thinking Beyond The Playbook – Mondelēz CEO On Navigating COVID-19

Developed Markets

In developed markets, meanwhile, remote work trends staying largely in place has helped Mondelēz as people continue to munch on its Cadbury chocolates and Chips Ahoy biscuits while they work.

Net revenue from the company's developed markets segment grew 8.9% to $4.35 billion in the second quarter ended 30 June, while the emerging markets unit brought in $2.29 billion, nearly 20% higher than last year.

Total net revenues rose 12.4% to $6.64 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $6.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In May of this year, Mondelēz collaborated with Mars UK, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Unilever to set up a £1 million fund to help make flexible plastic recycling economically viable for recyclers and easier for consumers in the UK.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Norway's Competition Authority Closes Purchase Prices Investigation

Cadbury And Age UK Collaborate To Share Stories On Dairy Milk Bars

Mondelez To Buy Rest Of Chocolate Bar Maker Hu: Reports

Mondelēz To Test Digital Watermarks For Recycling Packaging Materials

Lindt & Sprüngli Expects Sales To Slow In Second Half, As Lockdown Restrictions Ease Wed, 28 Jul 2021

British American Tobacco Sees First-Half Sales Beat Expectations Wed, 28 Jul 2021

Reckitt Sees Sales Growth Slowdown, Says Costs To Hit Margins Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Nestlé, Starbucks Extend Ready-To-Drink Coffee Partnership Tue, 27 Jul 2021

