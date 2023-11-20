52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

More Than 60% Of Businesses 'Off Track' To Meet Sustainability Goals: Study

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

More than 60% of businesses are 'off-track' from meeting their sustainability goals, a new study by Bain & Company has found.

With extreme weather prompting global environmental concern around the globe, Bain & Company undertook the study to examine the top sustainability concerns for business leaders, their customers, and their employees.

The study found that close to two thirds (64%) express a 'high level of concern' about sustainability, with most stating that their concerns have intensified over the past two years, prompted by extreme weather and climate change.

Sustainability Premium

Notably, it also found that consumers, on average, would be willing to pay a 12% premium for sustainable products, although most consumers believe that that eco-friendly products are currently priced too high.

Pricing is cited as a prominent concern when seeking sustainable products – for instance, in the United States, consumers are willing to pay an 11% premium for products with low environmental impact, but the actual average premium for such products is 28%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In markets with heightened environmental concern, such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, and China, consumers are prepared to pay an even higher premium, ranging from 15% to 20%, for products with minimised environmental impact. Conversely, consumers in the UK, Italy, Germany, and France express a willingness to pay an extra 8% to 10%.

Identifying Sustainable Products

At the same time, the study found that consumers 'struggle' to identify sustainable products, and also 'don't trust' corporations to develop them, despite sustainability being one of the top four purchase considerations for 50% of shoppers.

While many use labels and certifications to identify sustainable products, a significant portion struggle to accurately explain the significance of said logos, such as 'organic' or fairtrade' indicators.

According to Bain, this is linked to general distrust with corporations – 28% of consumers trust large corporations to produce genuinely sustainable products, in contrast to the 45% who express trust in small, independent businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shifting Consumer Behaviour

The study further indicates that consumer behavior regarding environmental concerns can shift more rapidly than many companies predict, especially when government intervention is a factor.

A case in point is China, which implemented financial incentives for electric vehicles in 2009. Currently, 19% of Chinese consumers claim to drive electric cars, a notably higher percentage compared to the global average of 8%.

'Sustainability Ambitions'

"We have spoken to thousands of executives about their sustainability ambitions and the associated trade-offs," said François Faelli, partner and head of the global Sustainability practice at Bain & Company.

"They know they have a key role to play in the energy and resources transition. Many view this as their legacy, but they are worried about the growing gap between their progress and public commitments. While it will not be easy, there are three levers CEOs must prioritise: policy, technology, and behaviour."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

CCEP Agrees To Joint Acquisition Of CCBPI
2
A-Brands

Caterer Compass Forecasts Strong Growth In 2024
3
A-Brands

Spanish Supermarkets Lock Up Olive Oil As Shoplifting Surges
4
A-Brands

Subway Appoints Jeff Shepherd As Finance Chief
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com