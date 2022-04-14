Nestlé Acquires Majority Stake In Spice Maker Ankerkraut

Food giant Nestlé has acquired a majority stake in German spice manufacturer Ankerkraut from its shareholders.

The move will help Ankerkraut build on its ten-year journey by leveraging Nestlé's expertise and sales network.

Nestlé will benefit from the spice maker’s agility, entrepreneurial spirit and omnichannel presence.

Marc Boersch, CEO of Nestlé Germany said, “I am delighted to welcome the Ankerkraut team to our Nestlé family. We are both convinced that we can learn a lot from each other and bring the best of two worlds together! For example, how brands are built, trends are picked up and innovations are created, or how a portfolio can grow successfully.

“Ankerkraut, with its strong omnichannel presence, complements us very well. The brand brings people together who want to cook well and deliciously at home - I think that's great. Together we will continue the success story of Ankerkraut.”

Ankerkraut

Ankerkraut was founded by Anne and Stefan Lemcke in 2013 and offers spice blends with authentic flavours from all over the world. It also offers teas, sets and advent calendars.

The products are available in webshops, five Ankerkraut stores in Germany, and retail and select outlets in Germany and Austria.

The founders described the acquisition as “a great opportunity” for the business and added, “We are proud that in Nestlé we have found a partner who not only supports us with market and sales knowledge, but also with culinary expertise.

“Nestlé understood our brand - and the passion with which we built it and want to continue to cultivate it. We look forward to carrying the values ​​and visions of Ankerkraut to the outside world together and with even greater leverage!”

Read More: Nestlé To Produce Plant-Based Meat In Serbia

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.