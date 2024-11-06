52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Nestlé Professional Expands Nescafé Fusion For Personalised Coffee Experiences

By Dayeeta Das
Nestlé Professional is expanding its Nescafé Fusion system to include espresso-based beverages, filter coffee and iced drinks, like lattes, cappuccinos, and mochas.

The initiative will allow Nestlé Professional to address rising consumer demand for both hot and cold options at the same time, in a convenient, easy-to-use and personalised manner, the company said.

Food service providers will now be able to choose from 14 different coffee machine models based on their business size, cup capacity, counter space, and consumer needs.

The Nescafé Fusion range has already been launched in 15 markets across Asia, Europe and Latin America and is now being rolled out to an additional 60 markets, Nestlé added.

The range was developed under the supervision of Nestlé’s R&D teams in Orbe, Switzerland, combining system expertise and coffee know-how.

Reinhold Jakobi, global head of Nestlé Professional, stated, "As the demand for cold beverages increases, particularly among younger generations, our food service providers need to adapt and cater to this trend by offering a versatile menu of both hot and iced beverages.

"Nescafé Fusion delivers customisable coffee experiences while reflecting our commitment to sustainability."

Nescafé Fusion

Nescafé Fusion machines use up to 30% recycled plastic and can achieve energy savings of up to 60% compared to previous Nescafé machines.

The machines use hot water to pre-heat the brewing chamber on demand, replacing heating fans.

Food service providers have the option to use the Lifecycle Assessment Tool to assess a machine's emissions, water usage, resource impact and more.

This tool provides region-specific data for Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia, the company added.

Moreover, the company has installed Telemetry into Nescafé Fusion machines for troubleshooting, machine settings and beverage calibrations.

Nestlé Professional technical experts receive issue reports on a real-time basis, reducing the need for travel to check or maintain the systems.

Nestlé Professional customers can trace the coffee from the region it was grown to where it was roasted and packed via the 'Trace my Coffee' pilot programme, launched in Spain and the Netherlands.

The food giant plans to launch the programme in the UK and Portugal.

