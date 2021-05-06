Nestlé Launches New Pea-Based Milk Alternative

Published on May 6 2021 10:59 AM in A-Brands tagged: Nestlé / Wunda / Pea-based drinks / alternative milk

Nestlé is launching Wunda, a new pea-based beverage that the food giant claims can be used for everything that consumers would otherwise use milk for.

This extends to drinking it straight, pouring over cereal, using in hot beverages, frothing, cooking, and more.

Wunda Pea-Based Milk

Initially, Nestlé will launch Wunda in France, the Netherlands and Portugal, followed by rollout in other European markets.

In addition to the original recipe, the Wunda range includes unsweetened and chocolate versions.

The Wunda range is made from yellow peas, sourced from France and Belgium, which provide high-quality protein.

The milk alternative is high in fibre, low in sugar and fat, enriched with calcium, and are a source of vitamins D, B2, and B12.

The original, unsweetened, and chocolate recipes have all achieved a Nutri-Score A in Europe, Nestlé added.

Peas are also one of the most environmentally friendly sources of plant-based protein, with Wunda beverages being carbon neutral from launch and certified by the Carbon Trust.

Nestlé achieved this by implementing several measures along the supply chain, such as using renewable energy in production, reducing emissions during distribution, as well as investment in offsetting projects for emissions that cannot be eliminated.

Nestlé R&D Accelerator

The Wunda range is part of Nestlé's R&D Accelerator initiative, with Nestlé 'intrapreneurs' creating and scaling-up the pea-based beverage in six months.

The creators were able to utilise the company's dairy and plant protein experience as well as proprietary technologies and small to medium scale equipment.

Stefan Palzer, Nestlé chief technology officer, said, "This truly versatile, delicious pea-based beverage is an excellent source of protein and fibre. Its great neutral taste, the ability to use it for different applications and the fact that it is carbon neutral make it an ideal plant-based alternative to milk.

"Our young 'intrapreneurs' created this great product based on their own consumer needs by leveraging our longstanding expertise in plant-proteins and dairy."

