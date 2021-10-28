ESM Magazine

Nivea Maker Beiersdorf Sees Third-Quarter Sales Up 4.3%

Beiersdorf's third-quarter sales rose an underlying 4.3%, helped by a rebound in travel that led to growth in demand for the Nivea maker's sun care products and luxury La Prairie brand.

The firm's consumer business saw organic sales rise 4.1%, driven by the strong performance of its Eucerin and Aquaphor creams, as well as La Prairie, which was hit by the halt to global travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nivea brand saw a strong recovery in sun creams as well as shower gels and deodorants. Beiersdorf said it planned to launch its Eucerin Sun line in the United States in the coming year.

Sales for the first nine months of the year were up 12% to €5.8 billion, translating into a third-quarter figure of €1.9 billion, in line with analysts' average forecast.

'Making Significant Progress'

“Approaching the end of 2021, we have made significant progress in implementing our strategic priorities as part of C.A.R.E.+, which is also reflected by our strong nine months financial results,” commented Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf.

“The digital transformation and the shift towards a climate-positive future in particular are increasingly relevant for our consumers – that’s why we have worked intensively to further level up our initiatives in these areas.”

Tesa Sees Growth

The Tesa adhesives unit, which accounts for about a fifth of sales, reported third-quarter organic sales growth of 4.6%, helped in particular by growth in the electronics business in China as well as a recovery in the auto industry.

The Hamburg-based firm, which announced plans for a new European hub during the summer, forecast organic sales growth for 2021 of 8-10% and an operating margin at the same level as the previous year due to rising material prices and increased investment, including in areas like recycled packaging.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

