Nomad Foods Accelerates Emission Reduction Across Its Value Chain

Published on Sep 10 2021 9:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: Findus / Iglo / birds eye / Nomad Foods / Science Based Targets Initiative / GHG Emissions

Nomad Foods Limited has announced plans to significantly reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions with approved science-based targets across its operations and supply chain.

The targets are consistent with the reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, a goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Nomad Food Focuses On Reducing Emissions

In addition to reducing emissions in areas such as purchased goods, transportation, and distribution by 25% in absolute terms over the next four years, Nomad Foods will also provide vital support to its suppliers in developing their own science-based targets by 2025.

The new targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and build on significant progress already made under Nomad Foods 'Eating for the Planet' sustainability strategy which includes commitments on sourcing, nutrition, and operations.

Elsewhere, the group significantly reduced carbon emissions per tonne of finished goods by more than 20% and absolute emissions by nearly 11% in 2020, despite dramatically increased production volumes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Nomad Foods became a signatory of the 10x20x30 global initiative to halve food waste in supply chains by 2030.

It has already reduced edible food waste per tonne of finished goods by 31% compared to a 2015 baseline, as well as preventing surplus edible food from being wasted by donating 1.7 million meals to food banks in 2020.

The company is on track to move to 100% renewable electricity across all factories by October 2021, excluding Findus Switzerland which it acquired in January of this year.

In 2021, Nomad Foods demonstrated further commitment to the company’s sustainability strategy by incorporating KPIs covering sourcing, packaging and GHG emissions into its refinancing structure.

Net-Zero Economy

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ CEO, said, "As attention focuses on the COP 26 Climate Change Conference in November, we must all step up to the challenge of delivering a net-zero economy. We are excited that the SBTi has validated our emission reduction targets and as we commit to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and the UN’s Race to Zero, we recognise that we cannot succeed on our own."

"By focusing first on our 2025 milestones, we will almost halve emissions per tonne of product and ensure the top 75% of our suppliers by emissions have science-based reduction targets in place. This will ensure we reach net-zero well before 2050, as we deliver on our promise of long-term sustainable growth for shareholders." Descheemaeker added.

"We congratulate Nomad Foods on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement," said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director, Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the Science Based Targets initiative partners.

"By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Nomad Foods is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.