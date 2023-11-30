52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Nordic Organic Food Fair & Eco Living Scandinavia Celebrate Resounding Success In Malmö 

Nordic Organic Food Fair and Eco Living Scandinavia concluded on a triumphant note, showcasing the remarkable importance of the sustainable living and organic food sectors in Scandinavia. 

The 11th edition, which took place from 15-16 November, welcomed 3,510 attendees.

The event, held at MalmoMässan, proved to be a significant platform for industry professionals and buyers to discover the latest innovations, network and implement new ideas for their businesses. 

The show featured an impressive 450 companies across five key areas – spanning natural health and beauty, organic food and beverages, eco-friendly household products, and plant-based products.  

As well as representation from Sweden, the fair featured pavilions from Denmark, Greece, Austria, Italy, Ecuador, The Netherlands, Latvia and Poland, and exhibitors from the UK, Spain, France and the USA. 

Show Highlights 

The event hosted insightful seminars across two theatres (The Main Stage and Beauty Bar), featuring influential speakers from Euromonitor International, NATRUE, Organic Denmark, Coop Sverige, Organic Sweden, KRAV, Natruly, Scandinavian Mind, ECOCERT and more. 

These sessions tackled pressing topics, including sustainable agriculture practices, the future of organic food production, plant-based products, certifications, consumer trends and more. 

The ‘Big Nordic Organic Debate’ (Press Conference) brought together organic leaders from Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Norway, who shared their valuable perspectives from each region. The esteemed leaders highlighted strategies of fostering organic growth and provided insights into its development.

The popular ‘Pitch to the Buyer’ session with EgenvårdDistribution (EVD) attracted crowds keen to see new health innovations on stage. 

The Health Factory and Kost Kamm won over the EVD buyers with their pitches and will have further discussions for a potential listing at the leading health distributor. 

Lastly, the Lilla Ekomålskampen 2023 competition was held on the second day of the show. 

Five chefs, selected ahead of the event, competed against each other by cooking an organic snack from a black box. Chef Ida Carlsson from Örebro was crowned the winner. 

Move To Stockholm 

Following industry feedback, the show will move to Kistamässan in Stockholm for the 2024 edition. The move follows feedback from exhibitors and visitors, who feel the event will benefit from being closer to the larger retail groups in Sweden, as well as offering easy access from Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and the other major Nordic cities, and for buyers and exhibitors from further afield.

Nordic Organic Food Fair and Eco Living Scandinavia will take place at Kistamässan, Stockholm from 9-10 October 2024. 

For more information, to register for exhibition space, or to attend as a buyer, visit www.nordicorganicexpo.com.  

This article was written in partnership with Nordic Organic Food Fair.

