Notes From Africa: Huhtamaki, WA Group, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Kenya Breweries

Published on Jun 8 2021 10:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: South Africa / Kenya / Nigeria / Ghana / Ethiopia / Uganda / Notes From Africa

ESM presents a weekly series, Notes From Africa, which will bring you the latest retail, consumer goods and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

In this week's report:

South Africa: Huhtamaki To Set Up Egg Packaging Plant

The province of KwaZulu-Natal is to house a production unit for egg packaging installed by food packaging company Huhtamaki. This unit will enable the company to strengthen its customer base, the company said. It will commence operations in the last quarter of 2021. The plant is expected to employ 30 people once operational.

Ethiopia: WA Group Launches Edible Oil Production Plant

In Ethiopia, WA Group has commissioned a palm nut processing plant at a total cost of 5 billion birr (€94.5 million). Located in Amhara State, the plant has a production capacity of 1.3 million litres of palm oil per day. It will rely on a network of 2,500 farmers for raw material supply. This is the third cooking oil factory to be opened this year in the east African nation. In Ethiopia, palm oil is mainly imported from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Uganda: CCBA Launches $15 Million Production Line

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has commenced operations at its $15 million (€12.3 million) production line located at Century Bottling plant. According to local media reports, the new line will produce Minute Maid Fruity Boost Mango, a milk and juice infusion drink that is very popular among consumers in Uganda. In Uganda, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa bottles various non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages at its Rwenzori facility and plants in Namanve and Mbarara.

Kenya: KBL To Invest Sh1bn In New Spirits Production Line

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) is planning to invest Sh1 billion (€7.6 million) in a new spirits production line. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of spirits has not waned in Kenya, compared to other alcoholic products such as beer, whose accessibility has been reduced with the closure of restaurants, bars and entertainment outlets. KBL is a subsidiary of East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

Nigeria: Coconut Oil Plant To Be Launched In September

In Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State is to commission a new coconut oil manufacturing unit by September. Called 'Gabriel's Coconut Factory', the plant will have a processing capacity of 66 tonnes of coconuts per day. It will be supplied with raw materials from a public plantation and by independent producers. According to the authorities, this project should generate more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Ghana: Government Revives Fruit Juice Production Unit

The Ghanaian government has relaunched Nana Foods Limited, a pineapple processing plant in Nsawam in the Eastern Region. Following an investment of $1.6 million (€1.3 million), the unit will be able to process 6,000 tonnes of fruit per year. It plans to produce six million cans per year for local consumption and for export to markets such as the USA, Europe and the Middle East. The project is expected to create 100 jobs.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Espoir Olodo. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.