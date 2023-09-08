Notes From Africa: Nestlé, LT Foods, New KCC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Egypt: Nestlé to Add Four New Production Lines

In Egypt, Nestlé plans to introduce four new production lines at its facilities. Local media reports indicate that three of these lines will be dedicated to food products, while the fourth will focus on dairy products. The inaugural operation of the first food production line is projected for December.

This expansion is part of Nestlé's strategy to meet the increasing demand within the country and to position Egypt as a potential export hub for its products in the region. Currently, the company operates three factories in Egypt.

Uganda: LT Foods Launches New Organic Food Factory

In Uganda, agribusiness firm LT Foods has inaugurated a new facility under its organic business arm, Nature Bio Foods. The factory, with an investment of €500,000, is a key component of the company's diversification strategy for packaged foods. It will engage in the procurement and processing of soya meal, facilitating the expansion of the product portfolio to include sesame seeds and sorghum.

The unit is expected to have a production capacity of 10,000 tonnes in its first year, with plans to scale it up to 18,000 tonnes by 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya: Government Invests $14 Million In Dairy Processor New KCC

In Kenya, the government has allocated $14 million towards the modernisation of factories managed by the state-owned dairy processing company, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC). This funding has been utilised for the installation of state-of-the-art equipment in New KCC factories across the country. The aim is to enable farmers to achieve better returns and simultaneously boost demand for their products.

This project is expected to increase the value of dairy processed by the company and improve services for dairy farmers who have been facing challenges due to a lack of markets for their produce.

Egypt: Otsuka To Build Healthy Food & Energy Drinks Factory

In Egypt, the Japanese giant Otsuka Pharmaceutical is set to construct a factory for healthy food and energy drinks in Egypt's 10th of Ramadan City.

The plant, valued at over EGP 1.2 billion ($38.8 million), will run on clean energy and occupy a 95,000-square-meter site allocated by Egypt's Industrial Development Authority (IDA). Production will cater to both the local market and exports to other Middle Eastern countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria: Johnvents Industries To Receive Boost From IFC

Nigerian agribusiness company Johnvents Industries is planning to secure a $23.3 million loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This investment will support the company's $46.1 million expansion plan, which includes increasing production capacity to 120 metric tons per day in cocoa processing, expanding gas power plants, acquiring a fleet, and securing working capital.

Johnvents Industries Limited, established in 2016, is also involved in the production of cassava, corn, sorghum, soybeans, cowpeas, and millet.

Nigeria: Ogun State Seeks 20,000 Hectares for Rice Farming

In Nigeria, Ogun State is in the process of establishing a 20,000-hectare rice plantation. Once operational, it will become the largest rice farm in Nigeria and will include a rice processing factory.

This initiative aligns with the country's efforts to boost local rice production and reduce reliance on food imports. Nigeria holds the distinction of being the largest consumer and producer of rice in sub-Saharan Africa.

Article by Espoir Olodo.