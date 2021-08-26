'Now This Is Cheesy!' Reinvents The Enjoyment Of Cheese | ESM Magazine

Published on Aug 26 2021 12:13 PM in A-Brands tagged: Cheese / Frostkrone Food Group / Innovate Foods / Now This Is Cheesy!

Innovate Foods, a subsidiary of Frostkrone Food Group, brings together all the delights of cheese in the handy and practical guise of finger food with its brand 'Now This Is Cheesy!'

"We want to offer our customers cheesy snacks that deliver the complete taste of cheese," explained Tony Dumbreck, managing director of Innovate Foods Ltd, adding, "Anybody who enjoys cheese is going to love the 'Now This Is Cheesy!' selections."

A choice of four vegetarian flavours under the brand name Now This Is Cheesy! have been brought to the market by Innovate Foods. These include:

Now This Is Cheesy! Halloumi Fries: These sticks are made of Cypriot halloumi cheese, wrapped in a crispy golden batter, tempura-style. Just 14 minutes in the oven is all they need.

Now This Is Cheesy! Cheese 'O's: These are delicious cheese and onion rings made from creamy Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese with finely chopped red onions, wrapped in a crispy breaded coating. Prepared and ready to go after just ten minutes in the oven.

Now This Is Cheesy! Mozzarella Sticks: Melt-in-the-mouth mozzarella cheese wrapped in a crispy coating of breadcrumbs. Pop them in the oven for 13 minutes and they turn golden brown and are ready to eat.

Now This Is Cheesy! Mac & Cheese Bites: Creamy, cheeselicious macaroni enveloped in a crispy breading with rice flakes. Just 12 minutes in the oven, and they become gorgeously crispy.

All products go straight from the freezer into the oven, and are also suitable for the fryer.

When Cheese Becomes Bliss

Now This Is Cheesy! appeals to the family and young target audience who enjoy a huge variety of finger food when gaming together, going to parties or enjoying an evening in front of the television.

Now This Is Cheesy! is the answer, serving up enjoyment and delight in every bite.

The products are now available in Great Britain from Ocado and several European countries in the food retail trade.

Over the next few months, Innovate Foods Ltd plans to extend the range of this brand by adding vegan options.

About Innovate Foods

Innovate Foods Ltd is one of the leading producers of finger food in Great Britain. In 2020, the company became part of the Frostkrone Food Group.

Advertisement

For more than 30 years, Innovate Foods has been developing and producing variations on deep-frozen finger food for the wholesale, retailers, and the foodservice sector. The company is certified in accordance with the BRC Global Food Standard (A*).

The company, located in the Scottish town of Kirkcaldy, boasts cutting-edge production facilities.

The company continues to invest in market-leading production facilities.

Innovate Foods specialises in food products to delight your customers through focussed research with just a touch of inspiration.

It is your partner for the swift and flexible development of best-in-class bespoke ideas.

For more information, visit www.innovatefoods.co.uk.