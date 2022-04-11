Ontex Opens New Excellence Centre In Germany

Hygiene product producer Ontex has announced the opening of its Global Excellence Centre (GEC) for Process Engineering and Global Platform Innovation.

Ontex Global Excellence Centre

The centre was inaugurated in Mayen, Germany, in the presence of group CEO Esther Berrozpe.

Approximately 180 people will work at the site, as operators of development production lines, engineers, and lab technicians.

Berrozpe commented, "The GEC will help bring innovation to our customers faster. The combined technical capabilities and creativity of the GEC innovation and engineering teams will help make Ontex more agile.

"The changes we are making in Mayen and our commitment to leveraging the vast expertise and knowledge we have there are a critical element of our strategy to return Ontex to profitable growth and value creation."

Harmonisation And Standardisation

Using the GEC, Ontex aims to deploy equipment more quickly on harmonised platforms, as well as easily standardising products.

In diapers, the group is in the process of implementing new absorption technologies like ClimaFlex and sustainability features in products, such as its recent tests with industrially compostable pads for hybrid diapers.

"We see tremendous opportunities to eliminate waste through design-to-value and from there deliver innovation to our customers faster, creating value along the way," said Annick De Poorter, executive vice president, sustainability and innovation, Ontex.

The GEC will allow different industrialisation, engineering, and product development teams to work closely together, under one roof, and benefit from a unique infrastructure that is currently being made operational, the company noted.

