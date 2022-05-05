Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Pasta Berruto Combines Tradition And Innovation

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Pasta Berruto has its origins in the historical pasta factories of Turin, dating back to the end of the nineteenth century.

In 2015, the company decided to expand its production plant, located in Carmagnola, with the addition of several new production lines (now nine), with an investment of €30 million over ten years.

Stefano Berruto of Pasta Berruto said, “The claim ‘tradition and innovation have the same name’ expresses the philosophy of our Piedmont-based company. Pasta Berruto, in fact, brings together its history and know-how, matured over the years, with the desire to innovate the world of pasta.”

This spirit finds maximum expression in the various lines offered by the company.

The Regionali 1881 range by Pasta Berruto is a symbol of tradition.

It offers Orecchiette, Trofie, Strascinati, Strozzapreti and Cavatelli – typical pastas of the different Italian regions – made using artisanal processing methods from Puglia, Campania and Liguria.

The dough is used for small gnocchitti, which are then flattened, in order to take the shape of Orecchiette, Trofie, Cavatelli, etc.

Since the pasta is made from real dough, it has unique characteristics, such as an accentuated porosity and roughness, which allows the Regionali line to differentiate itself in the market.

Innovation, on the other hand, is represented by Pasta Cup. The company also offers other lines that follow market trends, such as the Bio and Bio Integrale pasta ranges, and two gluten-free variants – one classic, and one based on legumes and cereals (Gusto e Benessere).

Berruto Pasta Cup

The original Berruto Pasta Cup is a product that combines the speed of preparation with quality ingredients.

It is a 100% Italian-origin product, produced without palm oil and preservatives.

The five variants in the range are some of the most typical traditional Italian recipes: Maccheroncini Pomodoro e Mozzarella, Fusilli al Pesto, Penne all’Arrabbiata, Fettuccine alla Carbonara and Tagliatelle ai Funghi.

The range is inspired by the oriental noodles concept and aims to create an Italian way of enjoying pasta in a cup by selecting only the best ingredients and the most natural way of production.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kellogg Raises Sales Forecast After Beating Quarterly Estimates
2
A-Brands

Valeo Foods Announces Acquisition Of Canadian Maple Syrup Processor
3
A-Brands

Speciality & Fine Food Fair Announces Partnership With FoodFM For 2022
4
A-Brands

The Sweets & Snacks Expo Is Where The Confectionery And Snack Industries Come To Connect
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com