Pasta Berruto Combines Tradition And Innovation

Pasta Berruto has its origins in the historical pasta factories of Turin, dating back to the end of the nineteenth century.

In 2015, the company decided to expand its production plant, located in Carmagnola, with the addition of several new production lines (now nine), with an investment of €30 million over ten years.

Stefano Berruto of Pasta Berruto said, “The claim ‘tradition and innovation have the same name’ expresses the philosophy of our Piedmont-based company. Pasta Berruto, in fact, brings together its history and know-how, matured over the years, with the desire to innovate the world of pasta.”

This spirit finds maximum expression in the various lines offered by the company.

The Regionali 1881 range by Pasta Berruto is a symbol of tradition.

It offers Orecchiette, Trofie, Strascinati, Strozzapreti and Cavatelli – typical pastas of the different Italian regions – made using artisanal processing methods from Puglia, Campania and Liguria.

The dough is used for small gnocchitti, which are then flattened, in order to take the shape of Orecchiette, Trofie, Cavatelli, etc.

Since the pasta is made from real dough, it has unique characteristics, such as an accentuated porosity and roughness, which allows the Regionali line to differentiate itself in the market.

Innovation, on the other hand, is represented by Pasta Cup. The company also offers other lines that follow market trends, such as the Bio and Bio Integrale pasta ranges, and two gluten-free variants – one classic, and one based on legumes and cereals (Gusto e Benessere).

Berruto Pasta Cup

The original Berruto Pasta Cup is a product that combines the speed of preparation with quality ingredients.

It is a 100% Italian-origin product, produced without palm oil and preservatives.

The five variants in the range are some of the most typical traditional Italian recipes: Maccheroncini Pomodoro e Mozzarella, Fusilli al Pesto, Penne all’Arrabbiata, Fettuccine alla Carbonara and Tagliatelle ai Funghi.

The range is inspired by the oriental noodles concept and aims to create an Italian way of enjoying pasta in a cup by selecting only the best ingredients and the most natural way of production.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.