Pepsi Introduces Limited-Edition Soda Shop Drink

Published on Sep 13 2021 11:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Pepsi / Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop / Doja Cat

Pepsi has launched a new drink under its Soda Shop range, which offers a modern take on classic soda shop flavours, made with real sugar, in Cream Soda and Black Cherry variants.

To introduce the new limited-edition product and celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'Grease,' the soft drink producer enlisted Doja Cat to refresh and remake one of the most recognisable songs of the soda shop era – 'You're the One That I Want.'

Doja Cat Music Video

The drink producer and Doja Cat's reimagination of 'You're the One That I Want' is grounded in the original track but features new instrumental and vocal twists unique to Doja Cat's style.

The track can be heard in a music video-style spot directed by the award-winning Hannah Lux Davis and choreographed by industry icon Sean Bankhead.

In the video, Doja Cat is seen walking the Rydell High campus but, unlike in the original song, she isn't after a man. Instead, her heart is set on an ice-cold can of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop.

"Working with Pepsi on this remake of 'You're the One that I Want' has been surreal," said Doja Cat.

"It's such an iconic song and brand, so to have the creative license to put my own spin on it for the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; I had to be a part of it."

"Pepsi has a great heritage in music and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue this legacy by partnering with Doja Cat around the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop," said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing.

"With a nod to the nostalgic soda shop flavours of the past, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is sure to become an instant classic in our limited time offering lineup."

From September 20, consumers across the US can purchase the limited-edition Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop in Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavours.

Available in 20 oz bottles and 12 oz cans, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop will be a seasonal addition to the growing roster of the group's offerings, available anywhere the drink maker's products are sold.

