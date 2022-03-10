PetSelect: A Leading Manufacturer Of Wet Pet Food

PetSelect has been manufacturing wet pet food for premium brands and top retailers in Europe for more than 30 years.

The company has developed its activity in a sustainable manner from the very beginning and describes itself as ‘sustainable by tradition’.

It has pledged to focus on innovation and diversification, following the tenets of the strictest quality certifications and complying with the highest international sustainability standards.

The company’s factories seek to maximise the use of resources, creating efficient production processes and promoting a circular economy.

PetSelect sources goods from suppliers in its neighbourhood, with 86% based less than 150km from its manufacturing site.

The company’s location in Galicia, in the north-western corner of Spain, gives it easy access to the most important fishing ports in Europe.

This is key to ensuring the supply of fish protein (a raw material of high nutritional value, with the lowest CO2 emissions rate) and is central to its Bycatch programme.

PetSelect specialises in manufacturing natural wet pet food, covering a wide range of textures: pâtés and mousses with visible ingredients, grain-free chunks, delicious fillets in sauce or jelly, and even human-like options, like real-meat stews or soups.

All its premium recipes are marketed in sustainable packaging options, in a wide range of can sizes (70g, 85g, 95g, 170g, 185g, 290g and 400g) and Tetra Recart sizes (100ml, 200ml, 340ml, 390ml, 440ml and 500ml).

The Tetra Recart carton package is 100% renewable, recyclable, and easy to use. It is considered the most efficient and cost-saving option due to its logistical benefits, making it ideal for e-commerce.

In 2022, PetSelect launched the 100ml Tetra Recart – a new format that is key to making carton packaging mainstream in pet food, given that 67% of wet pet food packs sold globally weigh less than 100 grams.

In the process of creating a wet pet food range, the company is happy to provide technical advice to customers through every step – from the definition of the project and nutritional positioning to its labelling, packaging and delivery.

PetSelect's purpose is to team up the movement against global warming, manufacturing CO2 negative smarter wet food.

