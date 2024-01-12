52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Philip Morris Names Navaneel Kar As Managing Director Of India Operations

By Dayeeta Das
Philip Morris International (PMI) has appointed Navaneel Kar as the managing director of its India operations, IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India).

He brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having previously served as the president of sales at Tata Consumer Products, the company added.

Kar will lead Philip Morris' 'transformational journey' and focus on sustainable business growth. He will report to Ankur Modi, cluster head South Asia and Indochina, PMI.

Commenting on the appointment, Modi said, "Navaneel has displayed leadership and strength in delivering exceptional results through his career.

"His entrepreneurship and learning mindset, will be central to bring the next phase of growth for our India business."

Navaneel Kar

With over 25 years of experience, Kar has been associated with brands like ITC and Tata Motors.

He has led teams and organisations across multiple categories and channels in food, tobacco, personal care and beverage sectors.

Kar stated, "I am excited to assume the new role at this interesting juncture and contribute to the company's growth and overall success.

"I look forward to working with the team to deliver competitive performance along with building an inclusive, diverse and progressive workplace."

Beyond work, Kar is a published author of two books on poetry. He is also a certified yoga instructor.

Third-Quarter Earnings

In October of last year, Philip Morris raised its annual profit forecast as third-quarter earnings beat expectations thanks to higher cigarette prices, demand for its heated tobacco products, and rapid growth of its oral nicotine product ZYN.

While cigarettes still make up the vast majority of PMI's sales, the world's top tobacco company by market value has sought to counter stricter regulations and falling demand for its traditional products in some markets via a shift into smoking alternatives.

