Plant Based World Expo Europe Registration Opens For 2023

By Robert McHugh
Now in its third year, Plant Based World Expo Europe has officially opened registration for attendees this month.

The event is now moving to a larger location at ExCeL London on 15-16 November 2023.

Over two days, professionals from the food and beverage industry can discover innovative plant-based products, hear from industry leaders and pioneers, and make vital connections to help their businesses.

Global Event

The trade show will bring together manufacturers from around the world, offering attendees the opportunity to taste products that are not yet available in the UK.

On the show floor, instantly recognisable names will join start-ups and growing brands from all categories, including meat alternatives, non-dairy, snacks, desserts and more.

Latest Innovations

Latest lines and innovations from leading plant-based companies include La Vie, Fable Food, Meatless Farm, Greenvie Foods, OmniFoods, Sheese and Violife to name a few.

In addition to over 275 companies exhibiting their plant-based products and solutions, the event boasts three content theatres which are open to all attendees.

New Change

In previous years, the conference programme was invite-only, but this will change for 2023.

“At our past events we curated the conference for senior-level decision makers, but the topics that were covered were of interest to everyone,” said Abigail Stevens, marketing director of the show organiser JD Events.

“We had such a high demand for conference passes that we’ve made the decision to open all our content tracks this year.”

The Culinary Theatre

Elsewhere, the Culinary Theatre will host sessions run by a mixture of industry and celebrity chefs to provide a real-time showcase on how plant-based products can create exceptionally easy, and tasty, dishes.

'Make An Impact'

“The plant-based industry is extremely well positioned to help businesses tackle some of the enormous challenges they face. From rising costs, to the environmental harm caused by climate change, a move to more plant-based options on shelves and menus can make an impact,” concludes Abigail Stevens.

“Join us in November and be a part of the change.”

For further information and to register, please visit www.plantbasedworldeurope.com, or to exhibit, contact the show team on 01306 775060

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news.

