Registration Opens For Natural & Organic Products Europe 2022

Natural & Organic Products Europe has announced that visitor registration is now open for its 2022 edition.

After a two-year wait, Europe’s leading trade show for natural, organic and sustainable products will reunite the industry once again on 3-4 April at ExCeL London.

For over 25 years, Natural & Organic Products Europe (NOPEX) has played an integral part in making the natural and organic sector what is it today.

The return edition is perfectly timed, because it will feature new and exciting start-ups, some that have emerged through the pandemic, as well as innovations from established brands that have been adapting and evolving.

The show will also provide expert insights about current challenges and future opportunities for the industry in a post-pandemic world.

Event director Carol Dunning said, "After many years of uncertainty, we believe the 2022 edition of NOPEX will be its best yet! Our industry is resilient, and people are raring to get back to business, so we’ve been working hard to deliver exciting new brands, a world-class seminar programme, and an unforgettable show experience for our visitors."

The show will bring together 800 exhibitors across five exciting sections – Natural Food, Natural Health, Natural Beauty & Spa, Natural Living and Vegan World.

It is supported annually by the Soil Association, hfma (Health Food Manufacturers' Association), The Organic Trade Board, nahs (The National Association of Health Stores), The Vegan Society, and more. Brands like Faith in Nature, BetterYou, Natracare, Yogi Tea, Pukka Herbs, Viridian, and A Vogel are some of the recognisable names in the 2022 line-up.

The show’s free-to-attend seminar programme will feature 70 speakers across two dynamic theatres – The Natural Products TALKS Theatre, and Natural Beauty TALKS Theatre.

The event will cover a range of topics including Brexit, the climate crisis, organic farming, upcycled beauty, health store trends, and plant-based products, as well as vital consumer studies and industry reports.

To register for a free trade ticket, please visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk.

