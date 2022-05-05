Speciality & Fine Food Fair Announces Partnership With FoodFM For 2022

Speciality & Fine Food Fair, which takes place on 5 and 6 September 2022 at Olympia London, has announced a new media partnership with podcast platform FoodFM.

The extensive partnership has been formed to help promote and celebrate new and innovative food and drink businesses.

Launched during the lockdown at the end of 2020, FoodFM has already established a unique place in the media, hosting podcasts with a stellar line-up of presenters and guests, including:

Ruth Rogers, Owner of Michelin-Starred Italian Restaurant, the River Cafe;

James Averdieck, Founder, Gü Puds and the Coconut Collaborative;

Jack Scott, Founder, Dash Water;

Alison Swan Parente, Founder, School of Artisan Food; and

Jamie Hirsch, Previous UK & International Account Manager, ManiLife.

The partnership will see FoodFM creating content in the run-up to (and live at) Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2022, showcasing the trends and products on show.

FoodFM was co-founded by Caroline Kenyon, who is also the director of the Food Awards Company – the organisation behind Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year and the Tiptree World Bread Awards UK and USA.

Nicola Woods, event manager for Speciality & Fine Food Fair, commented, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with FoodFM and the Food Awards Company, celebrating the innovative businesses we welcome to the fair. This collaboration is a great opportunity to provide more value to the food and drink producers we work with, and to showcase their products in new and exciting ways.”

The shortlisted entries for the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year’s ‘On the Phone’ category, in aid of Action Against Hunger, will be showcased at the event.

Caroline Kenyon, director at the Food Awards Company, added, “Speciality & Fine Food Fair is a hugely well-respected event in the food and drink sector, and we’re pleased to be joining forces with the team to highlight exciting products and innovative food photography at the fair.”

For more information, visit www.specialityandfinefoodfairs.co.uk.

